Shapovalov pushes Djokovic to limit, but Canada falls in Serbia in ATP Cup

Loading...

SYDNEY, Australia – Denis Shapovalov pushed world Nr. 2 Novak Djokovic to the limit, but lost 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) on Friday when Canada was eliminated by Serbia from the quarter finals of the ATP Cup.

Shapovalov, ranked No. 14 in the world, had lost all four of his earlier encounters with Djokovic.

Previously, Felix Auger-Aliassime fell from Montreal to Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-2 in the first match of the quarterfinals.

The two singles losses guaranteed the elimination of Canada, but the two countries still played a double play with Serbia’s Nikola Cacic and Viktor Troicki with Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont. And Adil Shamasdin from Pickering, Ont., 6-3, 6-2.

Belgium played Spain in the other quarterfinals of Friday.

Host Australia advanced with a 2-1 win over Great Britain and Russia beat Argentina 3-0 in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The semi-finals are set for Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Shapovalov pushed Djokovic to triple deuce in the first set and then dropped a smart volley during a long rally to take a 5-4 lead. The young Canadian continued to increase the pace at the next point and won the set when Djokovic’s return went into the net.

Djokovic shifted the momentum in the second set, with the pro-Serbian audience behind him. With Djokovic leading 3-1, referee Carlos Bernardes, chairman, had to warn the crowd to be quiet.

After Djokovic took a 4-1 lead in the second set, Bernardes warned Canadian captain Peter Polansky that Shapovalov would not immediately address noisy fans after the 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., Had problems with how some spectators had spoken to him.

Three points later, Bernardes gave the crowd a lecture about their behavior.

“The most important thing among all of us is respect,” he said about the broadcast system. “If you don’t want to watch tennis, just go home. Don’t disturb the people who are here to watch tennis.”

Djokovic continued to roll the second set, with Shapovalov then requiring a medical timeout.

Shapovalov seemed sharper in the third set, but was unable to convert on two critical 30-30 points, giving Djokovic the command 5-4.

A video review showed that the return on Djokovic’s game point was somewhat broad and linked the third set to 5-5. Shapovalov took the opportunity and won the next point.

Ace for the game point gave Shapovalov a 6-5 lead, but his shoes got stuck at the hardcourt when returning to the next point, sailing well over Djokovic’s head to send it to a tiebreak.

Djokovic came out of the fire in the tiebreak and took a 6-1 lead, but Shapovalov fired two aces to reduce that lead to 6-3.

Djokovic kept serve and then placed a return in the net to reduce his own lead by 6-4. At the next point, Shapovalov’s return went too deep, causing Serbia to advance to the semi-final.

Earlier Friday, Auger-Aliassime struggled, aside from a short 2-1 lead in the second set, against Lajovic.

The return of Auger-Aliassime was just past the baseline for the match point, with Lajovic pumping his fist while the ball landed outside the boundaries.