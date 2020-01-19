Shapovalov from Canada upset by Fucsovics in first round of Australian Open | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Fucsovics previously played spoiler at the Australian Open, stunning 13th seed Sam Querrey of the United States in 2018.

Fucsovics took an early 2-0 lead in the first set, using a skillful touch to work Shapovalov out of position.

Although Shapovalov won the next game, Fucsovics continued to press and took the opening set 6-3.

After rattling through the first set and watching in the first game of the second, Shapovalov started to find his game. He screamed in the celebration when the return of the Hungarian failed to tie the second set 1-1.

Shapovalov threw his racket on the ground frustrated when Fucsovics took a 40-0 lead with the second set 2-2. The eruption came after Shapovalov’s 24th unforced foul.

An emotional Shapovalov shouted “come on!” Against himself after he had driven a forehand past a running Fucsovics to tie the set 3-3. The duo exchanged games twice to keep it even 5-5.

Shapovalov again threw his racket on the floor when his return went too deep, giving Fucsovics the advantage. At the next serve, Fucsovics won the competition.

Hold serve, Shapovalov powered back to force tiebreak.

After a long rally, Fucsovics sailed wide back and gave Shapovalov an 8-7 lead and a chance at setpoint. Fucsovics doubled for the second time in the game and gave Shapovalov the set.

Still struggling with his emotions, Shapovalov quickly fell 5-1 in the third set. While Shapovalov continued to lose his calm, he twice blamed Fucsovics for handing over the set point.

Shapovalov seemed more settled in the fourth set, jumped to 2-0 and 3-1 leads but Fucsovics fought back to tie it with 4-4 and took a 5-4 lead before Shapovalov tied it 5-5 .

The two exchanged games were again forced to force a tiebreak.

Fucsovics cut a backhand just outside of Shapovalov’s reach to take a 4-2 lead in the tiebreak after the Canadian had played close to the net trying to force.

Shapovalov opted for the same strategy at the next point, but it put him out of position for Fucsovics deep return to make it 5-2. At the next point, Shapovalov threw the ball away for a 6-2 lead from Fucsovics.

Shapovalov won one point back before Fucsovics set the game aside to complete the upset.

