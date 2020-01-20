Shapovalov from Canada upset by Fucsovics in first round of Australian Open | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Fucsovics previously played spoiler at the Australian Open, stunning 13th seed Sam Querrey of the United States in 2018.

“Usually this is not a lucky number, but for me (13) is my favorite song,” Fucsovics said. “I played some of my best tennis today. Everything worked well. “

Fucsovics took an early 2-0 lead in the first set, using a skillful touch to work Shapovalov out of position.

Although Shapovalov won the next game, Fucsovics continued to press and took the opening set 6-3.

After rattling through the first set and watching in the first game of the second, Shapovalov started to find his game. He screamed in the celebration when the return of the Hungarian failed to tie the second set 1-1.

Shapovalov threw his racket on the ground frustrated when Fucsovics took a 40-0 lead with the second set 2-2. The eruption came after Shapovalov’s 24th unforced foul.

An emotional Shapovalov shouted “come on!” Against himself after he had driven a forehand past a running Fucsovics to tie the set 3-3. The duo exchanged games twice to keep it even 5-5.

Shapovalov again threw his racket on the floor when his return went too deep, giving Fucsovics the advantage. At the next serve, Fucsovics won the competition.

Hold serve, Shapovalov powered back to force tiebreak.

After a long rally, Fucsovics sailed wide back and gave Shapovalov an 8-7 lead and a chance at setpoint. Fucsovics doubled for the second time in the game and gave Shapovalov the set.

Still struggling with his emotions, Shapovalov quickly fell 5-1 in the third set. While Shapovalov continued to lose his calm, he twice blamed Fucsovics for handing over the set point.

Shapovalov denounced the referee and received a code violation after the third set at Margaret Court Arena.

After throwing his racket, Shapovalov got the code violation that caused his outburst.

“I didn’t break it. If I break it, I code for 100 percent,” Shapovalov shouted to referee Renaud Lichtenstein. “You don’t do your job. You only find reasons to code me. “

Shapovalov jumped to 2-0 and a 3-1 lead in the fourth set but Fucsovics fought back to tie 4-4 and take a 5-4 lead before Shapovalov tied the score with a 5-5 score.

The two exchanged games were again forced to force a tiebreak.

Fucsovics cut a backhand just outside of Shapovalov’s reach to take a 4-2 lead in the tiebreak after the Canadian had played close to the net trying to force.

Shapovalov opted for the same strategy at the next point, but it put him out of position for Fucsovics deep return to make it 5-2. At the next point, Shapovalov threw the ball away for a 6-2 lead from Fucsovics.

Shapovalov won one point back before Fucsovics set the game aside to complete the upset.

Shapovalov spoke to reporters about his performance after the game.

“I feel like my game is there to beat one of the best guys, but of course there are so many great players and if I’m a little nervous, someone can beat me a bit like well, so it’s only about learn, progress and it is clearly a disappointment, but there is nothing else to do but learn from it. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 19, 2020.

The Canadian press