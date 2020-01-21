Shannon Bream, Fox News presenter, tells a very personal story about her husband

Fox News presenter Shannon Bream was talking about what it was like to deal with her husband’s brain tumor.

Bream shocked by brain tumor diagnosis

“It was a complete shock,” Bream said during an interview with Fox Nations “Ride To Work”.

“He was a college athlete, very healthy and strong,” continued Bream. “And he had an ear problem for a long time – like ringing in the ear – They treated him for everything, ear infections, everything. And they said,” Well, we have to rule out one thing. It’s a long shot. “But the test came back and they said, “You have a brain tumor. It’s about the size of a golf ball and has to come out.”

“It threw our whole world into a whirlpool,” Bream added, explaining that her husband was only 24 when he was diagnosed.

Doctors successfully remove the tumor

After nine hours of surgery, the doctors were finally able to remove the tumor.

“The tumor was clean. Got that out. Fortunately, benign. It was wonderful news, ”Bream recalled. “But he had a complication because the brain surgery swelling squeezed some of his facial nerves and he got severe paralysis.”

Bream was in law school at the time and she and her husband Sheldon were engaged to be married.

“We have continued our lives and he would honestly say that he really went through a depression,” she said. “It was a difficult recovery.”

Bream Pizza Hut story

One day, when the couple was enjoying an inexpensive lunch buffet in a pizza hut, everything changed for them.

“We are sitting there in Pizza Hut months after his surgery, but a month before we should get married and I thought I saw the corner of his mouth move,” Bream said.

Bream was immediately excited because the doctors had told them that if he ever regained control of his facial muscles, his mouth would move first. But she didn’t want to react too quickly to what she’d seen.

“I’m starting to browse my purse. I take my powder out of it, shove it in his face and say: “Your mouth is moving. I can see the corner of your mouth moving. “And I want to say,” Do you see that? “She remembered.” He starts to bite and chew and tries to talk. … He only sees the weakest. We jump up in Pizza Hut and start crying and jumping up and down and hugging each other. And people think , we’re crazy and we don’t care at all. “

“So we jumped around a Pizza Hut and it was wonderful,” Bream continued. “It was just so exciting because from then on he started to recover. And it was still a while. But thank goodness he’s good. No return. “

The Lord really works in a mysterious way! God bless Bream for sharing such a personal story with the world.

