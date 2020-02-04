Shannen Doherty Shares She secretly fought Stage 4 cancer

Three years after she revealed she was in remission, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Shannen Doherty, sat down for an interview with ABC News to reveal a tragic health update.

“It will come out in a few days or a week that I have phase 4,” she shared. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

The 48-year-old actress said she had been secretly fighting breast cancer for over a year and kept the diagnosis to herself while filming the BH90210 reboot.

“I don’t think I processed it,” Doherty explained. “It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I certainly have days when I say,” Why me? “And then I go,” Well why not me? “Who else? Who else but I deserves this? ours does that. I would say my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mother, my husband. “

The actress’s decision to break her silence for the first time comes in the middle of a pending lawsuit with state farm insurance company, which sues Doherty for damage to her home in Los Angeles forest fires in 2018. Judicial documents that also describe her health , will be released later this week.

“I’d rather people here get mine,” she said. “I don’t want it to be distorted. I don’t want it to be a legal document. I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the story. I want people to know about me.”

According to Doherty, State Farm should have paid more of the damage, but instead had to cover it at its own expense. “You entered the house and it just smelled of smoke,” she said. “I tried, I communicated with my insurance company. I called, I was passed from claims adjuster to claims adjuster. I finally sued State Farm. The result was one of the most horrible processes I have ever experienced. “

In a statement to ABC News, State Farm said: “We sympathize with Mrs Doherty’s health problems and wish her a full recovery. We are convinced that we have fulfilled our dedication to our customer and have paid what we do not owe his claim. “

Although Doherty admitted that she was afraid of what her diagnosis might mean for her future, she also said she wanted to keep fighting, both personally and through her trial. “I want to have influence,” Doherty said, “I can get that influence through this lawsuit and saying enough is enough with big companies and companies that dominate the little person. It’s not fair and I stand for all of us. I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me. “