Shannen Doherty shares moving message after revealing cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty shared a moving reminder to live fully “every day” after revealing that she has stage 4 cancer – and received supportive messages from other stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The 48-year-old “Beverly Hills, 90210” star posted a sweet cartoon on Instagram on Tuesday with Charlie Brown and Snoopy characters from Peanuts having a deep conversation.

“We only live once, Snoopy,” says Charlie Brown, to which his pet beagle replies: “Wrong! We only die once. We live every day! “

Doherty announced on Tuesday that she had fought quietly stage 4 against cancer, three years after she first kicked breast cancer in remission.

“I don’t think I processed it,” she told Good Morning America. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I certainly have days when I say,” Why me? “

The famous Doherty friends gathered around her in the responses to her Instagram account and shared messages about support.

In response to the Charlie Brown cartoon, actress Gellar wrote: “Beautifully said, my beautiful friend.”

“Love you !!!” wrote best friend, model Anne Marie Kortright.

Shannen DohertyGetty images

