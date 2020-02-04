Shannen Doherty reveals that she has stage 4 cancer

Actress Shannen Doherty revealed Tuesday that she has stage 4 cancer – three years after she went into remission in her fight against breast cancer.

The 48-year-old actress said she had been private for a year about fighting cancer because she wanted to prove she could work.

“I don’t think I processed it,” she said, “Good Morning America.” “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I certainly have days when I say,” Why me? “And then I go,” Well, why not me? “Who else but I deserves this?” None of us do that.”

The “Beverly Hills 90210” alum said she trusted only a small group of people, including co-star Brian Austin Green.

“I had moments of great anxiety where I thought,” I can’t really do this, “and Brian was the only person – of that group of people who knew – I told quite quickly and said,” Here, the – this is what I’m dealing with, “she said. “So before the shooting, he always called me and said,” Listen, you know, whatever happens, I’m behind you. ” He looked at me and said, “We have this, kiddo” … so Brian helped me a lot. “

.