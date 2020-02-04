Shannen Doherty Details Phase 4 Diagnosis of breast cancer

Shannen Doherty revealed that her breast cancer diagnosis has returned and reached stage 4 in an interview with Good morning America Tuesday.

“I don’t think I processed it,” Doherty said. “It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways … I certainly have days when I say why me?” And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else but I deserves this? None of us. “

The actress, who famously played in Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210, has been quite open about her fight against cancer since she first detailed her diagnosis in 2015. However, she kept the return and progression relatively private in the past year and finally decided to come forward because details were likely to come to light because of an ongoing legal battle with her insurance company about home damage in connection with the 2018 Woolsey Fire in California.

“I’d rather people hear from me,” she said. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a legal document. I want it to be real and authentic. And I want to control the story. I want people to know about me, I just don’t want them to still knew it. “

Doherty said she heard that her breast cancer had evolved to stage 4 before the recent one was photographed 90210 reboot, BH90210, and only told a few people when production started. Co-star Brian Austin Greene was a person she told, who said the actor “helped me a lot.” But Doherty was also driven by her desire to show that “people with phase 4 can also work. Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the moment we get that diagnosis. We still have something to do. “

Doherty added that her decision to participate in the 90210 Reboot was also stimulated by the sudden death of Luke Perry last March. “It’s so weird that I get the diagnosis and then someone who, apparently, was healthy to go first,” Doherty said. “It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. “