"Shang-Chi" with 98% Asian cast, "Kevin Feige promises even more MCU inclusiveness

The variety of Marvel's upcoming Phase 4 films (and many other upcoming comic films) is real. Not only will the MCU return with a standalone Black Widow film, but we'll also see a sequel to Black Panther and Shang-Chi, the first tentpole franchise run by Marvel Studios in Asia. The first film in this series, which is said to be called Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and Marvel makes the entire film with some impressive authenticity statistics.

When the news of the film came to light in late 2018, Disney and Marvel planned to pursue an Asian cast and filmmakers almost exclusively, and they fulfilled that hope. Feige spoke this week at a New York Film Academy presentation that 98% of the film is from Asia. About Collider, Feige spoke about how the success of Black Panther and Captain Marvel demonstrated the commitment of Marvel Studios to films that fully represented the audience:

Every time we make a film, we hope that it will be successful so that we can make another film. That is always the idea. And just with these two films, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to continue showing heroes from the comics that represent the world in which our films are shown. So it was our intention to keep doing it. What's exciting is that both films were hits that big enough to stir up any kind of question.

The head of Marvel Studios continued to express his desire for other global storytellers to do the same in terms of inclusiveness, while admitting that the MCU would continue to do so. In addition to Shang-Chi's advances in this area, there should also be some impressive visual elements along the way, as Matrix cinematographer Bill Pope was hired as the film's cinematographer. Not only that, the film could also provide a reasonable introduction to Ben Kingsley's Mandarin after getting the Iron Man 3 stock. In this case, the film would really have something for everyone, even for grumpy MCU fans!

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in February 2021.

(About the New York Film Academy & Collider)

