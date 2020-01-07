Loading...

According to the director of the film, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” will have several family ties.

What happened: “Shang-Chi” director Daniel Cretton told the Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to adapt the comic book story for the film because it gives children a new hero to kiss.

Cretton: “I grew up without superheroes to admire. I gravitated towards Spider-Man when I was a child, mainly because he had a mask covering his face and I could imagine myself under this mask. I would love to give my son a superhero to admire. I feel very privileged to participate in the narration of this story. “

Go back: Cretton previously stated on the podcast “They Call Us Bruce” that family would focus on family, according to ComicBookMovie.com.

Cretton: You can expect that “the ideas of camaraderie, family and connection will be something that will definitely be part of this film.”

From the boss: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently said the film will have an Asian depiction, according to CinemaBlend.

“Like” Shang-Chi “, we want to make this film for a long time. We want to make a film with 98% Asian distribution. And then you talk, while you are developing the film, what other heroes can you bring to it, if you need it? And in the case of Black Panther (in “Captain America: Civil War”), it was the greatest thing that ever happened. “

Release: “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” will be released on February 12, 2021.