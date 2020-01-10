Shane Warne's sack-like green cap was auctioned for more than $ 1 million for bushfire relief

Loading...

Leg Spin fans auctioned off the coveted memorial on Monday to raise money for the Bushfire appeal.

The number is well over double that of Don Bradman’s 2003 Baggy Greens for $ 425,000.

There was great interest in buying one of the five cricket players of the century from Wisden. The auction house had problems handling traffic.

Warne preferred to wear the wide-brimmed hat in the field, but that didn’t stop the punters from buying one of the most desirable things in Australian sport. Warne’s cap comes with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.

Shane Warne with his Baggy Green in 1992. Credit: The Age

An appraiser that The Herald and The Age had spoken to earlier this week had expected Warne’s $ 500,000 cap to sell if there were a bidder war, but the end price even threw that out of the water.

All proceeds will be donated to the Bushfire appeal.

The price had reached over $ 500,000 at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, but several duels with two buyers from NSW and one from Queensland detonated the number.

“The generosity of the Australians blew us away,” said Marc Cheah, marketing director at Pickles Auctions.

Pickles have limited experience with sports memorabilia, Cheah says, but media attention around the world has helped secure the million-dollar result. Many overseas bidders have signed up.

“Shane Warne has an amazing profile, local and international,” said Cheah, describing the cricketer as an “Australian character.”

The cap on sale on Friday morning.

Cheah also admitted that the unified cause for bushfire relief contributed to the extraordinary result. “People wanted to be part of the story.”

Warne said Monday that selling his hat was “the least he could do” to help victims of the devastating fires that devastated the country.

“The terrible bushfires in Australia have made us all incredulous,” Warne wrote on Instagram. “The impact of these devastating fires on so many people is unthinkable and has affected us all.

“Lives have been lost, houses have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have also died.

“Everyone is there together and we continue to find opportunities to contribute and help every day.

“This led me to auction off my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore during my test career (when I wasn’t wearing my white floppy hat). I hope my baggy green can raise a lot of money to to help all of these people who are in need. “

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

Eilidh Mellis is an intern at The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading