Shane Warne is auctioning off the green cap for the bushfire relief

Loading...

While Warne prefers to wear a wide-brimmed white hat for much of his legendary career, the baggy green is one of the most valuable possessions of an Australian test cricketer.

The cap, allegedly worn by Don Bradman on the 1948 Invincibles tour in England, was auctioned off in 2003 for $ 425,000.

Valuer Rick Milne says the fact that the cap is being sold to charity, combined with Warne’s large media profile and in-game reputation, as one of Wisden’s five 20th-century cricketers would cause the price to rise significantly.

He believes the item will bring in around $ 250,000, but that could easily double.

“It is definitely worth more than usual because the reasons are for it to be sold,” said Milne.

“If there are some high-profile people who want to show how good they are and want to get into a bidding war, it could go north of Bradman. That’s what they’re looking for, a few big blows to get into one.” Bidding war. If there were a bidder war, it could be $ 500,000. “

Warne said donating his hat was “the least I could do”.

I hope my Baggy Green can raise some significant donations to help all of those in need.

Shane Warne

“The terrible bushfires in Australia have left us all stunned,” Warn wrote on Instagram. “The impact these devastating fires have on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all.

“Lives have been lost, houses have been destroyed and more than 500 million animals have also died. Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis. That made me buy my beloved baggy green auction cap (350) that I wore during my test career (if I wasn’t wearing my white floppy hat). I hope my baggy green can raise some substantial funds to help all those who are in desperate need. ”

No hurry for Molineux

In the long run, Cricket Australia is the all-rounder Sophie Molineux, who hardly plays a role in the team’s Twenty20 World Cup defense. The 21-year-old all-rounder has not played since her break at the end of November in order to concentrate on her mental health.

Coach Matthew Mott had an encouraging update about Molineux after talking to her over the weekend over the phone, but there’s no reason to bring her back for next month’s tournament.

Cricket Australia will be careful with Sophie Molineux.

“She is definitely in a good position at the moment,” Mott told The Tonk. “She has to be a little more confident about how it looks in the long run.

When talking to our medical experts, one of the biggest messages is that we don’t want to overthrow them.

“World championships are a big deal. We played one in 2018, now we have one and we play one in New Zealand (in 2021).

“It’s not like the Olympics, where it takes place every four years, but she would love to be available for it.

“More importantly, we make sure that she’s right in the long run and that she returns to play in a great place for a few years. She’s a 10-year-old player for Australia. It’s much more important now, something To invest time in yourself. ” than hurrying back. “

On the dashed line

Even more news from the Australian women’s camp: coach Matthew Mott has signed a new contract that will keep him at the helm until 2022.

The former Queensland and former Victoria batsmen joined the team in March 2015 and replaced the former speedster Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Australian women’s coach Matthew Mott has signed a new contract. Credit: Getty

Mott led the team to fame at the 2018 Twenty20 World Cup.

“I’ve just put it on paper for two more years; maybe I’m a glutton for punishment,” Mott joked to The Tonk. “I really enjoy it.”

Chris Barrett is the sports editor of the Sydney Morning Herald.

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading