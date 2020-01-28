Could there be a possible family reunion for the very last season of Shameless?

Shameless showrunner John Wells shared with Entertainment Weekly that he would like the original cast member Emmy Rossum, who has portrayed Fiona Gallagher, to return for the show’s final.

“I will certainly ask her,” Wells said. “She’s very busy and does a lot of other things. We all love each other and we’ve had great things together, so I’ll ask her and hopefully she will be available the moment we do it.”

“But we don’t really know what that would be and when it would be, and she has just started her new project for [NBCUniversal’s streaming service] Peacock, Angelyne, so I’m going to leave her here for a while … until I start harassing her. “

Shameless, an adaptation of a British show of the same name, was recently renewed in January for an 11th and final season. The news of the show comes almost a year and a half after Rossum has announced her exit from the series.

In 2016, Rossum refused to sign up for the eighth season of Shameless unless she received more money than William H. Macy to make up for the seven years that she was paid considerably less than most of her costars. A few days later, the actress and Warner Bros. agreed a new contract, but then announced her departure for the ninth season of the show.

In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, the shameless showrunner teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season, which will premiere in the summer.

“There is never an end to the things that we can satirate in American projects, so I think they should expect more of the same,” he shared. “Certainly Ian and Mickey hold together and try to see what it’s like for them to be newlyweds, to see Carl continue his life, and how Tami and Lip are going to adapt to really be together, and how do we form our own families without undermining our relationships with our original family. “

Wells added, “That’s a real challenge, to other people in your life that you realize should be more important in decision-making than the family members you’ve always considered the most important – and how does everyone adapt.”

Shamelessly debuted on Showtime in 2011. The series consists of William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, Emma Kenney, Shanola Hampton and Steve Howey.

The 11th and final season of Shameless premieres this summer on Showtime.