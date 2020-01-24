'Shameless' renewed for 11th and last season by Showtime

Showtime announced on Monday, January 13, that the hit series Shameless was extended for an 11th season – making it the last season of the show. The coming season of Shameless will be broadcast this summer. Currently the show is in its 10th season and has two more episodes to show.

The Showtime series that ends in season 11 may seem a fitting end, because it corresponds to the British run of the show on which it is based. Season 10 of Shameless was a big season for the show, the departure of Emmy Rossum and the return of Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher.

Last November John Wells said he would continue to do the show as long as William H. Macy and the rest of the cast were still interested in keeping the show going.

“I’ll make this show forever as long as the cast members want to keep doing it,” he told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “The economy of the country refuses to stop giving us material to have fun with. From that point of view I do the show as long as Bill [Macy] and enough other cast members want to continue. So far, the cast has remained enthusiastic about continuing to do what we do. But you never know, at some point the network or the cast will tell me that they have enough and at that moment we will say goodbye to the Gallaghers. I never thought we would broadcast it in the first place, so every piece of it has been a blessing. “

Shameless broadcasts on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.