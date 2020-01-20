As usual, Captain Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh Penguins found a way to note the situation diplomatically and tactfully. In the early minutes of the first period, players heard the low forehead cheers for Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray and noticed them with different levels of subtlety. It must have been shocking for the players who have delivered one of the most surprising seasons in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins scored two goals on Sunday in the first 2:02 for a 2-0 lead. And fake cheers then rained on Murray for several saves.

Let’s not turn around it. Penguins fans wanted Tristan Jarry in the net, and when head coach Mike Sullivan returned to Murray, Penguins fans threw a tantrum. It was a complete toddler meltdown in the middle of the Walmart-type tantrum.

“Fans were harder on our keeper than we would have liked,” Crosby said.

He could have admitted that the Penguins’ success has apparently created a large number of spoiled and legitimate fans for whom nothing less than dominance with fan-favored players will do, but he did it kindly.

One player was easily heard by PHN and others in a common room with a spicy F-bomb in his description of the behavior of the fans. By the way, the Penguins came back to win the game Sunday against Boston, 4-3. Boston, as you may know (although the booing fans probably won’t), is the reigning champion of the Eastern Conference and the leader of the stacked Atlantic Division.

The home team was rightly stung by their ‘supportive’ home fans who turn them on so quickly, despite their huge success this season and in the past.

Murray had won four in a row (now five), and each start was progressively better, including only one goal against Detroit on Friday. For those who argued that the penguins should start the “hot hand,” Murray was that hot hand.

And the two allowed targets were on odd rushes and shots on a bare range, but those are irrelevant facts when good hatred is lashed. Murray was not what fans wanted, and they turned on the keeper after two quick goals.

“No comment,” Matt Murray quickly offered when a reporter asked about the rough treatment.

Perhaps Murray had borrowed Patrick Roy’s line and said he couldn’t hear the fans because he had two Stanley Cup rings in his ears.

Instead of false cheers and anger, can some Penguins fans fall to the floor and kick their arms and legs until they get what they want? If that doesn’t work, they can hold their breath.

The fan image was so annoying.

The cheers of the Bronx also caused some harsh feelings in the dressing room. The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the middle of a remarkable season, in which their record is 31-13-5, despite playing 28 games without Crosby, 13 games without Evgeni Malkin, despite missing top-pair defender Brian Dumoulin and second pair puck-mover, Justin Schultz.

They have risen within four points of the devastating Washington Capitals for first place in the Metro Division. And that was not good enough on Sunday.

Thus, the Penguins fans offered their Mean Girls routine to one of the key players after two minutes of one match.

“I give Matt Murray a lot of praise. I thought he had made some big saves in the third period, “head coach Mike Sullivan offered. “We won’t win that game if Matt doesn’t make that rescue.”

The Penguins locker room knows very well how Murray recently stopped them for two Stanley Cup victories. It is true, he has struggled in each of the last two Novembers and Decembers and then rounded off in shape as the games became more important. It is also true that he could have saved a lot in the early minutes to limit the damage.

However, it is true that Murray was not Jarry.

“We heard the (apparent) cheers in the first. You wish they wouldn’t do that, but Matt is a professional, “Kris Letang defended the situation in disbelief.

Sport is a “what have you done for me lately”, but two minutes is a shockingly fast heel. And repeated Bronx cheers deeply in the first period with every Murray save, the fan base lowered one level each time.

I have sung ‘Fire Wilson’ by fans of Toronto about former head coach Ron Wilson and their Phil Kessel fear. I waited for minor league-fans in the hallway during the first break to hold their center because they didn’t fight after scoring a goal to earn a lead from the first 4-1 period.

Sunday was a low point for Penguins fans. Maybe there were just a bunch of drunk Steelers fans still salty about another missed opportunity and they brought their frustrations to PPG.

With 30 wins, a grace period of two minutes could not be purchased. Yes, the Pittsburgh Penguins noticed that Pittsburgh fans are turning against them despite their extraordinary season. And fans should be ashamed of themselves.