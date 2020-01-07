Loading...

29-year-old Balotelli was selected by fans of Lazio for abusing all competitions with other offensive chants, who were not specifically racist, against him and his family.

Lazio issued a statement hours after the game.

“As always happened in the past, Lazio separates itself in the most exhausting way from the discriminatory behavior of a very small minority of fans during the game against Brescia,” it said.

“The club reiterates the condemnation of similar unjustified behavior and confirms its intention to prosecute those who betray their sporting passion, seriously damaging the image of the club and the team.”

Balotelli was also the target of racist abuse earlier this season when he threatened to leave the field due to racist hymns directed at him by fans of Hellas Verona during a match in November.

Racism has been a problem throughout the season with offensive songs aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly as well as Balotelli. All intended players – except Pjanic, who is Bosnian – are black and many incidents have remained unpunished.

