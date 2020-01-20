Shalaby: Research into traffic disasters requires the full attention of Canada. So far this is not happening

The OC Transpo bus involved in the crash at Westboro Station was towed off the scene and revealed major damage on January 12, 2019.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently demanded that Iran grant Canada access to flight 752 and the black boxes of Ukraine International Airlines. Amid his anger shared by many Canadians, Trudeau told President Hassan Rouhani of Iran that a “full and complete” investigation must be conducted and that it is “absolutely necessary” that Canada is a participant.

Flight 752 did not originate from, or was destined for, Canada, but 138 of the 178 crew members and passengers were en route to Canada and 57 of the victims were Canadian. Thanks to this connection, according to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, Canada was able to indicate a special interest in the investigation. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has already sent two teams to Iran, one to inspect the wreck and another to read the data from the black boxes. Canada’s response to this disaster, the worst air disaster that has struck Canada since the bombing of Air India in 1985, is appropriate and justified.

However, the laudable pursuit of facts and justice for the victims of flight 752 should not be confused with the government’s sluggish response to major traffic disasters within our borders.

The Canadian government must demand full safety investigations of major multi-fatal bus and truck accidents across Canada, in the same way that it investigates an air disaster anywhere in the world.

It is a paradox that these investigations are not being carried out, even though bus and truck accidents alone kill ten times as many victims as air disasters, in addition to the many seriously injured victims.

In 2018, there were no road deaths on commercial aircraft in Canada and only one in the United States. In the same year, Canada had more than 1,800 road deaths and the US more than 36,000 road deaths. At least one in five of these road deaths involved a bus or a medium to heavy truck.

Also in 2018, in the state of New York, a single stretch limousine got out of hand and crashed into a ditch, with 20 including all passengers – a wedding of 17 and the driver – and two bystanders perishing. There were no survivors due to the severity of the crash. Unlike Canada, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has the federal mandate to investigate major traffic accidents. The desperate chair of the NTSB, Robert L. Sumwalt, arrived just hours after the crash to explain the unimaginable magnitude of a disaster caused by only one car.

But after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan 2018, neither the government of Canada nor any of its agencies issued one press release, one statement, one tweet, or published technical reports about the crash that killed 16 and was seriously injured 13. Political leaders seized the opportunity, wore hockey jerseys in photo ops and offered thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families, but no one promised that Canada would participate in a “full and complete” investigation. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which does not yet have a mandate to investigate road accidents, was silent about the crash and could not send a team to Saskatchewan or offer the services of its expert staff or laboratories.

Such a safety investigation was never conducted because everything was played according to current rules, whether we like it or not. The federal government would not exceed the jurisdiction of the province of Saskatchewan and would not interfere with Saskatchewan’s self-investigation into its own road design and its own traffic management policy.

The government of Saskatchewan retained an engineering firm to study it

crash intersection. The engineers have contacted the RCMP of Saskatchewan (in their capacity as provincial police) to request crash reports. The RCMP had deployed seven collision reconstructors and five collision analysts on site, as no effort had to be spared. But the RCMP would not share details of the crash with the engineers who would redesign the intersection, fearing that they could jeopardize legal proceedings against truck driver Jaskirat Sidhu.

Decisions had to be made without the most relevant information, comparable to having to undergo surgery without a relevant MRI, kept secret for the sake of protecting legal proceedings.

Why is it acceptable to build secrecy walls around the facts of every traffic disaster, while calling for full and rapid investigation of air disasters?

If Iran had asked the grieving families of the victims of flight 752 to wait for a criminal investigation to be completed within two, three or five years, it would have come up with indignation, not silence.

But that is what the city of Ottawa, just a stone’s throw from the Prime Minister’s office, just did.

A year after the January 2019 bus accident at the Wesway transit station, the Ottawa citizen learned that the awning mowed 12 rows of seats on the upper deck of an OC Transpo double-decker bus, killed three and wounded 23. – no changes have been proposed or made to the awnings of the station.

An investigation into the safety of transit is about to begin. The goal is to see if the passage can be made safer than it already is! The trial against the bus driver starts in March 2021, and until then none of the victims or their families will learn the details behind the indictment.

Until the federal government takes a position on traffic disasters that is proportional to its position on air disasters, nothing is expected to change. On behalf of all road users, Canada must be a fully-fledged participant in a large-scale investigation into traffic accidents within its borders.

The walls of secrecy and lack of accountability that we often encounter when investigating road accidents are reminiscent of barriers raised by authoritarian regimes in distant lands, not the order of business of democratically elected governments of this great nation.

Mr. Trudeau, please bring these walls down!

Dr. Ahmed Shalaby is a professor of civil engineering at the University of Manitoba. He is technical director and co-founder of Safer Roads Canada, a non-profit organization that is currently being established. @Ahmed_Shalaby