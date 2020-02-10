Shakira’s 2006 Smash ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ is one of the Top 100 songs

Fourteen years since its release, the bilingual mega hit of Shakira and Wyclef Jean, “Hips Don’t Lie”, is the gift that keeps on giving. From Monday, the song made its debut in the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart at number 79.

After the impressive Super Bowl rest time of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Rolling Stone reported a huge leap in sales of songs for both divas. Their 15-minute Latina pop extravaganza led to more than 17,000 sales, representing an increase of 1,374% from the day before. Those numbers also saw a more than 200% increase in streams, with 9.5 million on-demand streams within 24 hours of the show. “Hips Don’t Lie” became the most streamed song of the set, with 1.8 million on-demand audio streams on Sundays and Mondays. Shakira’s English-language songs accounted for three of the top 10 songs in the entire industry through sales: “Whenever, anywhere” number three, “Hips Don’t Lie” number four, and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” number 10.

The Rolling stone Top 100 Songs chart follows the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are arranged by number, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using an adapted weighing system. The card does not contain passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling StonThe Top 100 chart is updated daily and every week Rolling stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, for the seven-day period ending on the previous Thursday.

With the release of 2006, ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ was number one in multiple pop-hit lists in the US and in 55 other countries. Originally entitled ‘Dance Like This’, Wyclef wrote the song with the intention of causing a comeback for Fugees – on which Lauryn Hill went on without mercy. Wyclef then recruited the Colombian crossover star Shakira as a co-writer and co-producer. With her input, the song was adapted with a hard reggaeton rhythm and complemented by a jubilant trumpet loop from the 1992 salsa hit, “Amores Como el Nuestro”, as perpetuated by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jerry Rivera. The song was the second single from Shakira’s platinum-certified album from 2005, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.

‘Hips Don’t Lie’ was named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Greatest Latin Pop Songs in 2018.