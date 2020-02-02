Shakira and Jennifer Lopez embrace it for Super Bowl 2020

Jennifer Lopez is ready to “share the stage” with Shakira on Super Bowl Sunday.

Shortly before kick-off, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 50, gushed over her half-time co-performer, penning a sweet note on Instagram.

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! “Lopez captured a snapshot of embracing the couple.”

“Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV, ‘she went on.

Lopez and Shakira, 43, will take the stage at halftime at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where J Balvin and Bad Bunny, reported exclusively, will be accompanied alongside 11-year-old daughter Emme van Lopez.

A star-studded audience is expected to see Lopez and Shakira light up South Beach in South Beach, including Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, who were seen on the field prior to Sunday’s confrontation between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Shakira previously worked with Beyoncé for the 2006 duet, “Beautiful Liar.”

Although Lopez and Shakira have received a lot of good wishes prior to their highly anticipated performance, the 2017 Super Bowl headliner, Lady Gaga, issued a warning.

“I shouldn’t hear lip synchronization tomorrow,” Gaga said during her pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday, adding later, “I love you J.Lo! I love you Shakira!”

