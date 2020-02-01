Shakira and J. Lo are accompanied by Bad Bunny and more for the Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be accompanied by reggaeton superstars J Balvin and Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl rest show – plus J-Lo’s 11-year-old daughter Emme.

Page Six has exclusively confirmed the Puerto Rican Latin kick and reggaeton singer Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – who has 21 million followers on Instagram – will take the stage with Shakira.

Bad Bunny has just released a new song “6 Rings”, an emotional greeting to Kobe Bryant. The two-minute track ends with a recording by Bryant himself, saying, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And what can I say? Mamba out,” followed by a crowd that says “Ko-be, Ko-be” The audio clip is from Bryant who thanks his fans after his last match in 2016.

The Spanish lyrics in Bunny’s “6 Rings” also notes: “You won six rings, five with the NBA and one in a marriage that you gave your daughters / thinking that one of them had left you, got me out of hand / But no, it’s so that you don’t just play a ball in heaven. “

Bad BunnyGetty images

According to Super Bowl, according to Saturday, however, it was not clear whether there would be time to include Bad Bunny’s Kobe tribute in the show.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Shakira confirmed in a press conference that there was indeed a plan to honor Bryant at Hard Rock Stadium, saying: “We will all remember Kobe on Sunday and celebrate life and diversity in this country. I am sure he will would be very proud to see the message that we are trying to convey on the stage that day. “

We are told that Shakira will open the Pepsi rest show, with hits such as “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Where Where”. She is then accompanied on stage by Bad Bunny for “I Like It Like That”.

After Shakira’s about six-minute set, Lopez will take the stage and perform songs, including “Waiting For Tonight,” plus a mash-up of songs, including “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “Mi Gente” with J Balvin , before she is accompanied by Emme, who has toured with her super stock dam.

Then J-Lo and Shakira will unite for the final, to perform a mash-up of “Waka Waka” and “Let’s Let’s Loud”.

The source of the Super Bowl rest added the themes of the show, including women’s empowerment – the set at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is based on the female symbol – the American dream, diversity – with a gospel choir that “America The Beautiful “sings – and redemption – Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem after her recovery.

NFL and Super Bowl halftime producers refused to comment.

