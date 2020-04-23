Home » GAMING » Shakes and Fidget Full Version PC Full Download
Byjunaidhaider on April 23, 2020

About Shakes and Fidget

Shakes and Fidget is an award-winning fantasy role-playing game and a fun RPG satire!


Customize your own comic book hero and become a living legend in Shakes and Fidget by taking on quests, completing exciting adventures, and gaining the honour of being “mastered”! It is no easy task to conquer a first place in the Hall of Fame with real players standing between you and winning in the PVP arena.

Characteristics

  • Become stronger and invincible with your guild friends
  • Level up, collect gold and find lots of epic loot!
  • Free MMORPG with a unique cartoon look
  • Over 50 million players at stake
  • Play one of the most popular online games in the world!
Shakes and Fidget Trailer

Requirements Shakes and Fidget

  • File size: 2 Mb
  • Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?

  • Click the “Download game” button.
  Download the installer (supports downloads to resume).
  • Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
  • Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
  • Open the game and enjoy playing.

