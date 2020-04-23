Shakes and Fidget Full Version PC Full Download
About Shakes and Fidget
Shakes and Fidget is an award-winning fantasy role-playing game and a fun RPG satire!
The description Shakes and Fidget
Customize your own comic book hero and become a living legend in Shakes and Fidget by taking on quests, completing exciting adventures, and gaining the honour of being “mastered”! It is no easy task to conquer a first place in the Hall of Fame with real players standing between you and winning in the PVP arena.
Characteristics
- Become stronger and invincible with your guild friends
- Level up, collect gold and find lots of epic loot!
- Free MMORPG with a unique cartoon look
- Over 50 million players at stake
- Play one of the most popular online games in the world!
Shakes and Fidget Trailer
Requirements Shakes and Fidget
- File size: 2 Mb
- Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the “Journey to the Savage Planet” installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.