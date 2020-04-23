Shakes and Fidget Full Version PC Full Download

About Shakes and Fidget

Shakes and Fidget is an award-winning fantasy role-playing game and a fun RPG satire!



The description Shakes and Fidget



Customize your own comic book hero and become a living legend in Shakes and Fidget by taking on quests, completing exciting adventures, and gaining the honour of being “mastered”! It is no easy task to conquer a first place in the Hall of Fame with real players standing between you and winning in the PVP arena.

Characteristics

Become stronger and invincible with your guild friends

Level up, collect gold and find lots of epic loot!

Free MMORPG with a unique cartoon look

Over 50 million players at stake

Play one of the most popular online games in the world!

Shakes and Fidget Trailer

Requirements Shakes and Fidget

File size: 2 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?