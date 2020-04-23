‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed defends girlfriend versus MJ Javid

“Shahs of Sunset” stars Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Mike Shouhed are at odds once more — this time around Shouhed’s girlfriend, Paulina Ben-Cohen.

Javid, 47, and Shouhed, 41, get into a heated trade on Friday night’s episode, as noticed in an exclusive preview clip received by Website page Six.

“Yo, yo, there’s a large amount of s–t speaking occurring powering people’s backs right here,” Shouhed began even though using a seat at the desk with the rest of the team. “I really don’t like that my girlfriend’s upset.”

Javid commenced to notify him how she felt, but he lower her off by declaring: “Then why would you convey to her you’re sorry she’s relationship a Persian dude?”

“Of course I didn’t say that,” Javid began to make clear. “Mikeyjoon, when I’m about you and when I hear the way a Persian man is, it reminds me of when I was with a Persian dude. I’m married to an American male. It’s really different. And I did not say just about anything insulting at all, by any means.”

She later additional, “All I claimed is for me it’s a breath of fresh air,” to which Shouhed shot back, “A breath of fresh air to you to be with a white dude since Persian adult men are managing.”

Javid married Tommy Feight in April 2018. They welcomed their initial boy or girl, a son named Shams, in April 2019.

View the relaxation of their fight on “Shahs of Sunset” this Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.