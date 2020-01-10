Shaggy passed on Rihanna's collaboration after the singer asked him to audition

Loading...

Reggae music veteran Shaggy recently announced that his island colleague Rihanna spoke to him about her appearance on their next studio album. This would make sense given the reports on “R9” with a decided dancehall feeling.

Unfortunately “Mr. Boombastic ”and the“ bad girl ”will not work together soon when the Jamaican artist revealed that the Barbadian beauty had asked him to audition for a place on the highly anticipated album.

“You contacted me about the Rihanna project,” MadameNoire told the British Daily Star. “There are a lot of great people involved, but for me I didn’t have to audition to be on the record, I leave that to the younger boys.”

The 51-year-old star added, “But after what I hear, it should be good!”

RiRi fans have been expecting new music since their Grammy-nominated album “Anti” in 2016. Since then, the singer has given priority to her business activities over her music and has used both Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty lingerie for the past three years.