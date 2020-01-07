Loading...

WASHINGTON – Bernie Sanders says he doesn’t want a super PAC. Instead, he has Our Revolution, a non-profit political organization that he has founded and that functions virtually the same as one.

Just like a super-PAC, which stands for super-political action committee, Our Revolution can raise unlimited amounts from wealthy clients that cross the borders that candidates and conventional PACs face. However, unlike a super PAC, the group does not have to disclose its donors – an income stream that is commonly called “dark money.”

Now, with less than a month for the Iowa caucuses, our revolution seems to ban campaign finance legislation, which prohibits groups set up by federal candidates and branch managers to use large donations to fund federal election activities, including the bid of the federal election Vermont senator 2020.

The Democratic primary has a debate about big money in politics with Sanders and fellow progressive, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, led to the attack on rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, who have relied on donors of big dollars.

But while Warren has come under fire for addressing wealthy financiers in her previous senate campaigns, Sanders and Our Revolution have largely avoided the investigation during the first phase, even though he has accelerated his criticism of others, including Biden, for confidence on super PACs established by their allies.

In the case of Our Revolution, which aims to increase Sanders’ rise, the Vermont senator was the founder.

Just last week, Sanders continued his criticism.

“I don’t have a super PAC where billionaires make contributions,” Sanders said during a town hall in Anamosa, Iowa. “I don’t want a super PAC because our campaign and administration are there to represent working families, not the rich.”

The Campaign Financing Act states that groups “directly or indirectly established” by federal officials or candidates cannot “request, receive, send, transfer or spend funds” for federal election activities that exceed “restrictions, prohibitions and reporting requirements”. the law. These limits are currently set at $ 2,800 for candidates and $ 5,000 for political action committees.

Our revolution has received nearly $ 1 million from donors who have given more than federal limits and whose identity has not been fully disclosed, according to tax returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Much of it came from those who contributed six figures.

It does not have to make its 2019 fundraising public until after this year’s presidential election. And money that it collects between now and then does not have to be announced until the following year.

“Any entity created by a federal official can only raise and spend money under federal contribution limits for all activities related to a federal election,” said Paul S. Ryan, an expert in campaign financing and lawyer at the good-government Common Cause group. “Our revolution was undoubtedly brought about by Senator Sanders, subject to these laws – and apparently in violation of them.”

Our revolution spokesman Paco Fabian said the group has not violated the campaign financing law. He also distinguished his goal from conventional super PACs who spend large amounts on candidates supporting advertisements, while adding that the vast majority of his money comes from donors with a small dollar who in 2018 averaged around $ 20 per contribution gifts.

“We invest our money … in matters such as organizing and telephoning banks and recruiting voters about matters that matter. We don’t display ads or do glossy mailers, “he said.

The Sanders campaign did not respond to a detailed list of questions from The Associated Press.

In a statement, Sanders spokesman Mike Casca said: “Sen. Bernie Sanders and his presidential campaign, in accordance with the ethical rules of the Senate, do not direct or coordinate with Our Revolution. “

Sanders is very successful on his own to raise money from donors with a small dollar, and led all Democrats in the fourth quarter of 2019 with more than $ 34 million. And the amount that Our Revolution ultimately raises is likely to be a decrease compared to the more than $ 96 million it took in last year alone.

But the money has funded an extensive volunteer-driven operation to mobilize Sanders supporters who may be crucial to his chances of winning.

Last weekend, Our Revolution praised its reach in eastern Iowa counties that voted for both Barack Obama and President Donald Trump, and announced a goal to hire 5,000 volunteers to help tilt next month’s caucuses to Sanders’ favor . On social media, Sanders has strengthened speeches and campaign initiatives while attacking its rivals. It has also sent a steady stream of fundraising e-mails that explicitly advocate the election of Sanders.

Sanders founded Our Revolution to promote the political movement that was galvanized due to his failed campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016. Our revolution leaders say he has not played a formal role since the first board was appointed in 2016.

The group, which also includes numerous US local affiliates, initially supported a series of candidates in the Sanders mold during the mid-term of 2018. But after participating in the 2020 competition, the focus shifted to his candidacy.

Nina Turner, a former senator from the state of Ohio and current advisor to the Sanders presidential campaign, chaired the group until she took leave to work on the Sanders campaign. In May, she resigned from her post, which paid her $ 187,000 in 2018. Other Sanders surrogates, including radio commentator Jim Hightower and Palestinian rights activist Jim Zogby, also served on the board.

Nevertheless, the group, which takes its name from a book written by Sanders, was touched almost from the start by about a dozen who left in protest. The willingness of our revolution to accept money from non-disclosed donors, seen by some as an anathema to Sanders’ message about campaign financing reform, was one of the reasons for the exodus, according to a former employee who spoke at condition of anonymity to discuss internal dynamics.

Sanders has torn groups on the right in the past because they have deposited money into the political system without disclosure. In 2016, he also attacked Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for accepting help from super PACs.

His website contains a detailed plan to “get company money out of politics” that calls for aggressive enforcement of campaign finance laws and an end to “political spending” by non-profit groups such as Our Revolution “who accept unlimited contributions or don’t release donors.”

But in September, he participated in an organization-wide conference call in honor of the third anniversary of Our Revolution and thanked the group for “doing one of the most important work that can be done in our country.”

Our revolution has touted its transparency in the past. Previously it published the names of contributors on its website, although it did not state the amounts they gave and also masked the identity of donors at their request. But after the first three months of last year, Our Revolution did not update the list. The group says it will restart the practice soon after launching a new website.

It is not certain that the Federal Election Commission will regard the fund-raising practices of Our Revolution as a violation. The FEC, which has ample leeway to interpret the law, has in the past determined that similar groups established by federal officials are limited to accepting contributions of $ 5,000 or less.

In recent years, however, they have taken a lax approach to enforcement. And after a recent dismissal, the committee currently lacks enough board members to do business legally.

In any case, it is part of a broader trend of politicians and their supporters who are pushing the boundaries of what is allowed since the landmark decision Citizens United of the Supreme Court, which paved the way for the flow of money now through the political system flows. The decision is what Sanders has repeatedly criticized.

“The phenomenon of candidates using non-profit organizations to complete their campaigns is a real problem,” says Adav Noti, a former FEC lawyer who is now at the non-partisan campaign center in Washington. “This is a creation of Citizens United and the fact that the FEC will not undermine coordination between these external groups and candidates.”

Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press