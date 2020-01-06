SFA Hand Ryan Christie Ban About Morelos Incident

Loading...

The SFA opened a can of worms tonight by forbidding Ryan Christie to seize Alfredo Morelos retroactively, months after the Colombian received zero penalty for doing exactly the same with the Celtic midfielder.

The player was cited on Hogmanay Fat the SFA and a fast track session was held today to determine the outcome of the indictment.

RecordSport revealed that the player has been banned for two games by the governing body.

Celtic couldn’t believe it when his player was quoted and they will be even more surprised at the outcome.

The SFA, which does not apply the rules consistently everywhere, leaves them open to the most serious criticism.

The Rangers player who can clearly be seen above in a Glasgow Derby does exactly the same with Ryan without consequences. Has the Ibrox club played a false story about the fact that the player was somehow a victim because both were not pulled up before and Ryan Christie received the ban?

The only silver lining here is that the player has just returned from surgery and would probably miss a few games on Celtic’s return to action this month.