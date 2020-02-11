SFA decisions confirmed prior to vital Celtic fixtures

CELTIC has two major games in the SPFL.

The bhoys welcome Hearts to Parkhead on Wednesday night before traveling north to Aberdeen on Sunday.

These are the games that Celtic needs to set their marker and ensure that they get the three points. Given that these are the two sides that the Ibrox club has spilled four points with recently, the psychological lead that Celtic would have in winning both bands would be enormous.

If we go into the two games, we can now reveal BOTH referees for the next two games of the club and there is potential for controversy.

The SFA confirms both agreements:

Willie Collum takes charge of Celtic vs Hearts on Wednesday-evening and is instructed to call it out in the middle. Collum has been a mixed bag for Celtic, but in general the whistler has not left many stadiums with both parties enthusiastic about him

Regarding the Aberdeen competition, we get Andrew Dallas, son of former referee Hugh Dallas, who was eventually expelled from a position in the SFA for sharing unpleasant emails about the Catholic faith. In 2011, Dallas arranged an unfair dismissal case with the clumsy organization according to the BBC.

Neil Lennon and the support know that we cannot rely on referees and must ensure that we put games out of sight, so that there is room for mistakes on their part.