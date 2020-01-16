Severe weather killed 70 people in Pakistan, Afghanistan paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmad Raza Qadri, the minister for the disaster management authority in Kashmir, said they had declared a state of emergency in the affected areas. “Rescuers face difficulties in reaching the affected villages,” he said,

Military helicopters were used to evacuate people while the authorities are struggling to reopen highways and reach people cut off by heavy snow and avalanches in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Also heavily affected by heavy snowfall is the southwestern province of Baluchistan in Pakistan, where 20 people died, Uddin said, adding that some parts in the province had less than six centimeters of snow. Twelve people were also killed in weather-related incidents in the eastern Punjab province in Pakistan.

In Afghanistan, the Ministry of Disaster Relief confirmed at least 15 more deaths at night, increasing the number of fatal accidents since Sunday to 39.

To date, around 300 homes in Afghanistan have been damaged by snowfall, floods and landslides, the agency said. On Monday, the residents of the Afghan capital Kabul, where the temperature dropped to -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit), left driving and struggled to work on snowy roads.

___

Faiez reported from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Roshan Mughal and Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press