Several wounded after a knife attack at a rabbi in New York

Published on December 28th, 2019 at 11:55 pm

Updated December 29, 2019 at 12:13 am

Several are wounded after a knife attack by a rabbi in a suburb of New York.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council of the New York region of Hudson Valley said the police received a call at 9:50 p.m. for a knife stab against the home of a Hasidic rabbi.

They said five people were stabbed and taken to local hospitals. Of the five people who were stabbed to death, two are said to have been in critical condition.

The night before at 9:50 a.m., a call came in for stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles north of NYC). It is the home of a Hasidic rabbi. 5 stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals.

– OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

The NYPD Counter Terrorism Bureau said it "closely followed the reports of several people stabbed in a synagogue" in Rockland County, New York.

The New York and New Jersey Anti-Defamation League announced that it was also informed of reports and was on its way to the Monsey scene.

Monsey is about an hour north of New York City. The Ramapo police, who work for Monsey, declined to comment.

This is an evolving message and will be updated as more information becomes available.

