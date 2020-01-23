Several vehicles involved in a reverse accident on Route 128
Updated: 5:39 am EST Jan 23, 2020
Several vehicles were involved Thursday morning in an accident on route 128 in Danvers, which occurred just before 5 a.m. on a northbound lane, officials said. No serious injuries have been reported at this stage. the road near exit 23 is closed.
DANVERS, Mass. –
