Several vehicles involved in a reverse accident on Route 128

Updated: 5:39 am EST Jan 23, 2020

Several vehicles were involved Thursday morning in an accident on route 128 in Danvers, which occurred just before 5 a.m. on a northbound lane, officials said. No serious injuries have been reported at this stage. the road near exit 23 is closed.

Several vehicles were involved Thursday morning in an accident on route 128 in Danvers.

The accident occurred just before 5 a.m. in a northbound lane, officials said.

No serious injury has been reported at this stage.

A section of the road near exit 23 is closed.

.