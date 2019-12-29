Several stabbed at the rabbi's house in New York, near the synagogue

Loading...

Several people were reportedly stabbed near a synagogue about 48 miles from New York City on Saturday night, several media reported. The rabbi lives next to a synagogue, according to reports. The incident happened before 10 pm, according to Steve Lieberman, a reporter for The Journal News in Rockland County. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or the extent of their injuries. At least some of the victims are Hasidic, according to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, based in Hudson Valley, New York. "I am deeply disturbed by the situation in Monsey, New York tonight," said New York Attorney General Letitia James. On twitter. "There is no tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrible situation. I am with the Jewish community tonight and every night."

A man reportedly entered Rabbi Rottenburg's Shul in Monsey and stabbed people during a Hanukkah celebration, WLNY-TV and The New York Times reported.

3 people reported being stabbed just before 10 pm on Saturday near the synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey. Police ask county aviation to cast lights and search and request all available K9 in the county to respond.

– Steve Lieberman (@LoHudLegal) December 29, 2019

It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or the extent of their injuries. At least some of the victims are Hasidic, according to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, based in Hudson Valley, New York.

At 9:50 tonight, a call came about a massive stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles north of New York). It is the house of a Hasidic rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals.

– OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

"I am deeply disturbed by the situation in Monsey, New York tonight," New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Twitter. "There is no tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrible situation. I am with the Jewish community tonight and every night."

– NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 29, 2019

