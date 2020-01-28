Several presidential campaigns in Sioux City the week before the Iowa Caucus

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Iowa Caucus is less than a week away, and presidential candidates make their final rounds across Iowa before the big day.

And some of them come to Sioux City just a few days before the caucus.

Trump / Pence campaign

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Sioux City on Wednesday evening and part of Thursday.

The Vice President is expected to arrive after 5 p.m. Wednesday and he will be seen on Thursday at an Evangelicals for Trump event in Sioux City.

After that, Pence will take a bus tour of Iowa.

A rally will take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the Country Celebrations Event Center in Sioux City.

The Vice President will then drive to Council Bluffs and come to Des Moines for a rally with President Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will also be in Sioux City on Wednesday.

He is said to perform at an afternoon event at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

KTIV’s Matt Breen will speak to Biden in person before the event. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg

On Friday Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall in the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City.

The doors open at 11:00 a.m., the event is free and open to the public.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Senator Klobuchar is making a stopover in Sioux City on Saturday.

She will also be active in Council Bluffs, Cedar Falls and Beaverdale that day.

Details of the events are still pending.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren plans to be in Sioux City on Friday.

The Massachusetts Senator will hold a rally at Western Iowa Tech.

The doors to the Rocklin Center open at 9:15 a.m. and the event starts at 10:45 a.m.