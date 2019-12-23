Several mountain goats killed this winter on the road to Wyoming; drivers called for caution

Loading...

(Wyoming Department of Game and Fish)

CASPER, Wyo. – Three mountain goats have already been hit and killed by vehicles in the Snake River Canyon this year.

"Each winter, the mountain goats that inhabit the high cliffs of the Snake River Canyon, descend to lower altitudes," said the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on December 20. "Some of these goats can be seen nearby, or even on the causeway at the southern end of the canyon near the town of Alpine."

"Jackson's wildlife biologist Aly Courtemanch is collecting a nasal swab sample to find out what type of pathogens the animal may be carrying. Some pathogens can be deadly for bighorn sheep. "(Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

"It can be a great opportunity to watch wildlife, but unfortunately, every year some of these goats end up being hit by vehicles. So far, at least three have been killed and killed and winter is just beginning. "

Game and Fish says their employees often work to "scramble the road goats" in winter and spring.

"E-mail trailers are also used periodically, but ultimately it is up to motorists to slow down and be alert for wildlife through this dangerous stretch of Highway 89," added the department.

Game and Fish shared the following video with their announcement:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WErleuK8Z8 (/ integrated)