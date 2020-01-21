Several local districts are said to benefit from the USDA broadband grant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison Rural Electrification Association will use a nearly $ 19 million grant under the ReConnect pilot program to provide high-speed broadband to areas in Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Barbour and Upshur.

Many local and state officials attended the announcement on Monday at Liberty High School, including Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.

“Now I would say that internet connection is almost as important as electrification in the 1930s, so if we want to compete in the 21st century, we have to be connected.” If we want young people to stay in West Virginia and enjoy the quality of life and the beauty of our state, they need to be connected so that they can make a living, ”said Senator Manchin.

This grant is the fourth largest in the country and will help students whose schools have switched from using textbooks to online options.

“You will now have students who are able to do homework because they now have fiber on the premises to do their homework. They will have people who choose to work from home.” said Kris Warner, director of state of USDA Rural Development.

Senators Manchin and Capito said that they have been working on this issue for a long time and do not see it as a political issue but as an issue that makes the state a better place to live for everyone.

“Forget the political parties. Be a Democrat or a Republican, be a proud West Virginian. Let us do something for our state, ”said Senator Manchin.

Applications for a second round of funding will be made on January 31 of this year.