Several high profile TDs will lose their places

A number of high profile TDs will lose their seats as the general election continues.

Minister Regina Doherty is in serious trouble in Meath East and is likely to lose.

Shane Ross has skipped the tide in Dublin Rathdown and the sports minister will lose his seat.

Minister of Children Katherine Zappone will also come under pressure in a highly competitive constituency in south-west Dublin.

The junior ministers are also at greater risk.

Andrew Doyle in Wicklow will almost certainly lose.

One of Wexford’s two ministers will also lose his seat – and the struggle for survival begins between Paul Kehoe and Micheal D’Arcy.

Damien English is in a three-way fight in Meath West with Aontús Peadar Toibin and Shane Cassells from Fianna Fáil.

Catherine Byrne is also in a fight in Dublin South-Central, but could keep the place.

Housing Secretary Eoghan Murphy is expected to stay in Dublin Bay-South at the expense of his colleague Kate O’Connell.

Prime Minister Whip Sean Kyne is also at risk of losing in Galway West.

During his tenure in Clare, Fine Gael could lose the two seats that Minister Pat Breen currently holds among the vulnerable.

Reporting by Sean Defoe