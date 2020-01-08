Several casualties in B.C plane crash in Iran.

Loading...

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Among the 63 Canadians who died in the plane crash near Tehran, a number came from the lower mainland.

The plane transported 176 people when it crashed Wednesday near the Iranian capital Tehran and killed everyone on board.

A family in the Vancouver area has been identified as one of the dead in the plane crash. Ardalan Ebnoddin-Hamidi, Niloo Far Razzehi and their son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi. visited Iran for two weeks on vacation.

Delaram Dadashnejad, a student from Langara College, was also on the run. She flew back to Vancouver after visiting her family in Tehran.

In a statement, Langara’s President Lane Trotter offered condolences to Dadashnejad’s family and friends.

“The loss of one of our students is one that affects our entire community,” it was said. “We are deeply saddened by the fatal tragedy that took place; our thoughts and prayers are with those who grieve for this incident. “

A brother and sister lived in Toronto where both were former students at the UBC.

Zeynab Asadi Lari has been enrolled at UBC since 2016 in the Bachelor of Science program with a major in biology.

Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science.

UBC President Santa J. Ono issued a statement on Wednesday about the crash.

“This is a challenging time for UBC Iranian students, teachers and staff and we understand that developments at international and domestic levels in Iran are a cause for great concern for them,” it says.

Prime Minister John Horgan called the crash devastating.

B.C. Statement by Premier @ jjhorgan on the #Ukraineplanecrash in Tehran pic.twitter.com/hJQyS2TVHS

– Lasia Kretzel (@lkretzel1130) January 8, 2020

“While waiting for answers about what happened, we are joining countries around the world that are grieving for this tragic loss of life. We share in their grief, “he said in a statement.

