Several bullet holes in the window of a house shot in southwest Calgary

Loading...

The sound of gunshots woke the neighbors from a house in southeast Calgary that was shot early on Monday morning.

Police received reports of gunshots just after 3:30 PM in the 0-110 block of Auburn Meadows View in Auburn Bay. When officers arrived, they found several bullet holes in the windshield of a duplex on the street. The bullet holes were only on one side of the duplex.

No injuries were reported to the police and no arrests were made.

“I thought it was safe here, there is literally a school here,” said neighbor Katelyn Anderson, pointing to the Prince of Peace School visible from the street.

The gunshots woke her family, including their young daughter who slept in the basement.

This is not the first time the street has been hit by gunfire. Anderson said a few months ago that another house was being shot.

Crime scene tape was removed from blocking the road around 11 am, although the house itself was taped while investigators walked in and out.

A neighbor across the street who did not want to be identified said he was with a young child when the gunfire went out on the street. He only heard three gunshots, so he was surprised to see the many bullet holes in the window when he left his house later that morning.

He and his family have not lived in the street for long and have recently moved from a place closer to the center.

“We thought it would be safer here. It doesn’t feel good that this happened right after we moved here. The point is that so much crime is happening in the city this week, “he said, creating a greater fear of the higher crime level of the weekend.

Another neighbor across the street, asking to not be identified, said her entire family woke up to the sound of gunshots, including their dog that would not stop barking. Her family called the police and stayed up until they arrived before they went back to sleep.

Police chief Mark Neufeld talks more about the shooting on Monday afternoon.

sbabych@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @BabychStephanie