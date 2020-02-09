Seventh grade shows the mother a disturbing note from the bus driver asking if he wants to play with him

An Oklahoma mother speaks out after her seventh grade son has shown her an inappropriate letter from his bus driver. The mother said he came home on Friday with a note in his backpack, KFOR-TV reported. “I write this letter because you know that when there is no school, there really is no time to talk, just a quick hug,” the note said in part. “I want to talk to you about spending time together … Maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think? “It further says:” I really want to be friends with you and occasionally hang out together to play, talk, etc. Yes! I am an adult, but I love friendship with children like you. Tell me what you think, no pressure though. “The mother said the alarm bells rang earlier in the school year when the bus driver asked her son for a hug. After seeing the note she immediately called the school. The driver has since been taken off the route.” it escalates to where another child is, “she told the TV station.” Nothing is done until something more irreversible is done than a note. I am very concerned that he is going to other districts. “His actions were inappropriate. Watch the video above for more information about this story.

An Oklahoma mother speaks out after her seventh grade son has shown her an inappropriate letter that he has received from his bus driver.

The mother said he came home on Friday with a note in his backpack, KFOR-TV reported.

“I am writing you this letter, because as you know when school is, there really is no time to talk, just a quick hug,” it partially said. “I’ve wanted to talk to you about spending time together … Maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think?”

It further says: “I really want to be friends with you and occasionally hang out together to play, talk, etc. Yes! I am an adult, but I love friendship with children like you. I tell you what you think, no pressure though. ”

The mother said that alarm bells rang earlier in the school year when the bus driver asked her son for a hug.

After seeing the note, she immediately called the school. The driver has since been taken off the route.

“I don’t want it escalating to where another child is,” she told the TV station. “Nothing is done until something more irreversible is done than a note. I am very concerned that he is going to other districts.”

Edmond School District confirmed that the driver is no longer employed and said that although he did not break the law, his actions were inappropriate.

