Seven-year itch spurs Kim Clijsters' comeback

"I was so overwhelmed by people's reactions. I was at the coast with the children and a lady run by us. A few minutes later, she comes back and says, "I didn't mean to disturb you, but I had to say that what you are doing is such an inspiration." It’s very touching. It moves me to have these connections with people you don't know. "

The wishes of past and present colleagues were appreciated, but she did not spend time digesting them. Clijsters is not one to ask for approval or validation. She has always made decisions based on what works for her family, guided by her gut.

"The only thing that worried me [when it came to her ad] was, is it worth being in the spotlight as a family and mother?", Says -she. "There were people who gave me a lot of advice on how Roger [Federer] and other athletes with a family managed it. When I'm here at home, it's not like I do a lot of TV or interviews, I like a normal life.

"When the news was published, the TV stations went to my children's school. It was at that moment that I said to myself: "Woah, I hope that this will pass fairly quickly and that our lives will remain unchanged". I just want to play tennis and try to do it again at a high level. "

Clijsters has of course already made a successful comeback. After retiring in 2007 at 23 to start a family with her husband and former professional basketball player Brian Lynch, she returned two years later and won her second title at the US Open as an unrated player during its third tournament.

By winning the Australian Open in 2011, she tied the Margaret Court record of winning three major tournaments as a mother, and became the first mom to be ranked # 1 in the world.

"It's going to be different than before," says Clijsters. "I won't be playing a lot of tournaments. Kids aren't going to travel as much with me. I'm going to have to choose my tournaments wisely to see what works with kids and with school, exams. I know that it will last two, three or four years if i can stay healthy and learn more about how my body reacts. i will need to know how long it will take me between tournaments, how much can i play in a row. I have a lot of experience from the past, but this is a very new situation. "

It is not an instinctive decision. The attraction of the professional circuit has shaken Clijsters on every trip to the majors in recent years. It was in Melbourne in early January that the urge became too great to resist.

"I was playing legends and I loved it. I would like the players to ask me if I'm going to hit them and enjoy them, but I didn't get out of tennis what I wanted and what I felt like I still had in me. Being in Australia to comment and being so close to the action brought back the passion. I told my husband about it. At the age of 35, I said to myself: “You see Roger, Venus and Serena, maybe I should try it?” The previous year, I was triggered several times, but I returned to home and I was so busy with the kids.

"After Australia, I said to my trainer:" Do you think it is possible after three children, my body, my age and everything else? "So I said to Jada and Brian and it slowly grew."

Jada, a basketball fanatic like her father, was too young to remember life on tour with her mother and certainly has no memories of the 2010 US Open final at Flushing Meadows, when Clijsters cradled her in one arm and in the United States. Trophy open in the other. But discreetly, Belgians remain memories to cherish rather than shop windows.

"I have a lot of trophies in my academy, but all the memories are in my head," says Clijsters. "With my coach, I will talk about the times we shared in the day, but you couldn't say that I played tennis if you came into my house." "

Jada got a taste for life on the road when she joined Clijsters for the opening ceremony of the renovated No. 1 court in Wimbledon in May. Clijsters entered the show against Venus Williams, still deliberating on a comeback, but the decision became clear to Jada.

"She was the one who said to me," Mom, you have to come back, "" says Clijsters. “Jada was impressed by Venus. Before going to the field, we warmed up and Jada stood next to me. She said, "Mom, you look 10 years older than she is." I said, "Really? Thank you Jada! It was motivation. I said to Venus and she was laughing too. "

A minor knee injury excluded Clijsters from a return to the Australian Open this month, and although February appears to be the start of her second coming, she accepted wild cards in three WTA tournaments in March – including Indian Wells – with the possibility of emotional appearances at the grand slam at the French Open and Wimbledon this summer.

So can fans expect his athletic and energetic style on the court again? And will they be treated with his infamous divisions?

"I made my first slide and split up at a training camp in Tenerife a few weeks ago. I didn't expect it and I didn't plan it. Everyone took a deep breath and my trainer and my trainer just laughed. I don't think it will happen much. »»

As Clijsters adapts to the new reality of her body, she must also consider coping with the growing number of whippersnappers on tour.

"I was watching Naomi Osaka hit from the bottom of the field earlier this year and I thought, 'Oh my God, she hits the ball so hard.' But this is the challenge. I can't wait to have this chance to stand in front of these players.

“My children and their schedules will not be affected by my decision to return. I love this balance that I have now. I have this passion for tennis. I love the game, I love what it triggers in me. It’s different now than when I came back with a child. Now, I think that is something that motivates me, it is a challenge for me. I want to see how far I can go. "

Telegraph, London

