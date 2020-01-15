Seven Ways to See Beauty Everyday

No, you did not inadvertently access a woo-woo angel crystal card website. Catherine Gray tells Marie Claire how to be grateful in a British way

I can’t believe I’m writing this article. Or, more specifically, 2013-me can’t believe it. She is currently engaged in maximum lip closure at the notion of re-enchanting everyday life. “Give me a break!” She cried. “What a band of new age, touchy feely, Oprah-esque poppycock.”

However, 2013-me found myself in a hell of a mental health dilemma. Having quit smoking because of an addict bleeding mother, 2013-moi realized that if she didn’t change her mind, drinking would start again (I promise to stop referring to the third person) from here).

Open stage: November 2013. I was sober for two months, but I still feel really sorry for myself. I had a hangover “poor me, pour me another”, which was still spinning, despite the absence of alcohol.

So when I saw a cry on Facebook for a “ gratitude group ”, based on the premise that a “ grateful heart never drinks ”, I contained the Patsy Ab Fab in me, which wanted to spit on the screen and trigger a Sobranie, and instead I expressed an interest. I knew I had to change my deep dissatisfaction with myself / my life, and here is a possible way.

And so, I accidentally started looking for my latest book, The Unexpected Joy of the Ordinary. I started to draw gratitude from the back of my dissatisfied brain every day, mental rain or glare. Ultimately, it became second nature to me to understand what is good rather than what is wrong.

Here is what I learned:

1. You most likely have a negatively biased brain. Because you have a brain. I interviewed a neuropsychologist who told me that there are very lucky souls, who have a “happy tonsil”, but the vast majority of us have a “grumpy tonsil”.

It basically means that the emotional response system in our brain (the amygdala) is like a cross between Eeyore, any character from Jack Nicholson and Miranda SATC. Think of low spirits, pessimism and a lawyer eye to find out how you could be cheated.

It has evolved to save our skins. In the hunter-gatherer era, it was really helpful for our brains to shout “watch out for this strange bay!” Or “it looks angry, soothes soothes”, but now not so much. However, we can brighten up even the most cranky amygdala, and one of the most research-supported ways to do this is: gratitude.

2. Gratitude isn’t just for Kimmy Schmidts who buys glitter-covered “Count your Blessings” magazines. Even I still have hard-eyed articles called “The Power of Gratitude”, but I know now; it’s just science. It works. Hundreds of studies show that gratitude transforms mental health, and seemingly on par with exercise for wellness.

Why? See point 1, but also, our brain reacts more passionately to the negative (proven by real brain scanners), and remembers it more. So it’s not charlatanism or courtesy; I think of it more as balancing a neuroscientific quirk in my brain. Evening on negative / positive bias.

3. The first step is simply to notice beautiful things. Our brains scandalize the person who pushed us on the tube, rather than warmly thanking the person who smiled. The person who cut us off at this junction, rather than the one who let us out. And so, the next time you see something happy (a dog running towards you with unbridled love, a child in a bear outfit), beautiful (street art, a monkey puzzle tree, a bench with a nice inscription) or someone is doing something nice, like holding a door open for you … just clock it. Check. Note. Finished.

4. Then start recording the beauties of the day, regardless of how your boat floats. I’m a writer, so I fill the books with scribbled gratitude every night. These are not nicely written; I would be mortified if someone saw them. But to appear terribly cliché, you make yourself. Play on your strengths. Take them, record them via a voice note, talk them over with your roommate, jot them down, view them when your head is on the pillow. Simply saving them in one way or another equalizes your brain’s default setting “this is what went wrong today”.

5. Keep it eye-catching. Eight is the magic number, psychologist Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky told me. Research has shown, she said, that there is no longer overpower.

6. Try to find specific things on that day, because other research shows that repeated and repeated acknowledgments (“I like my racing green Mini Cooper” or “I am thankful for my work”) lose their power alarmingly quickly.

7. If you have a short day, it’s OK. Anyone who tells you that they feel “grateful all the time” is either in denial or in lies. Traditional gratitude literature tends to stumble “As you dare to feel less than wonderful, you are the first ungrateful person in the world.” You have a roof over your head, when millions of people don’t have a pot for bullshit! “

Nope. Just because we live in the first world, it does not mean that we are banned from negative emotions. Let the atmosphere invite and unfold. Many studies have shown that suppressing negative emotions does not work anyway.

Gratitude made me go from total disillusionment to my everyday world, from dissatisfaction “I will be happy when I’m on vacation / promoted / hired”, to what I am now: the default content. I always have my life of resentment “not fair. Hate the moments of life. Or my princess “why didn’t they stalk my shrimp, I don’t want to touch their scary eyes!”. But when I am disappointed, or when I am a tool, I now have a tool. And it’s gratitude.

Give them a ride. All you have to lose is your dissatisfaction.

* Catherine Gray is the author The unexpected joy of the ordinary, published by Aster, £ 14.99 www.octopusbooks.co.uk (All the sources and studies mentioned in this article are cited at the end of the book)