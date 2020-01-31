Seven storylines to watch out for at the Sydney Sevens this weekend

The United States men’s seven player, Carlin Isles, is a must-see. Photo credit: Daniel Munoz

Heat Drama

Parramatta is set to sizzle. Temperatures of 42 degrees are expected to test the physical and mental limits of the players. Games will continue as usual, but teams like Australia, who regularly train in warmer conditions, are likely to do better. The games continue no matter how hot it gets, but if players start to fall like flies, it becomes a problem. The temperature probably affects how many spectators show up.

Are the Australian women fair dinkum?

It takes less than half a year for the Tokyo Olympics and Australian fans to know if the women’s teams have what it takes to win gold medals in a row. New Zealand is by far the best team after winning the last three World Series games in Dubai, Cape Town and Hamilton and ten of the previous 13 games. The Australian women have not won a leg since the Sydney Sevens 2018. Injuries have not helped their cause, but they do have a chance to bloom when the countdown to Tokyo begins.

The Australian women’s team with Emilee Kirsch’s daughter Alice sits on the trainer’s knee.Credit: Getty

Is the Bankwest Stadium the right venue?

The new Parramatta stadium will host its first Sydney Sevens, and Rugby Australia is committed to having it back in 2021 and 2022. The number of spectators at Allianz Stadium, which was initially excellent, decreased slightly before the event was last moved to the Sydney Showground year. RA expects 18,000 fans to show up on both days; about 60 percent of the stadium’s capacity. Sevens has to be a party atmosphere and it will be interesting to see what the mood is like on the floor. If the fans are not present, RA may need to refresh them and move the venues to a different location in NSW or even to a different city. The Sydney Sevens will fight for the eyes at the Big Bash and Australian Open finals. Sports enthusiasts may prefer to watch them on TV instead of heading to western Sydney.

Australian captains Nick Malouf and Sharni Williams. Photo credit: Getty

Which fans will come from the woodwork?

Every Sydney Sevens tournament comes with a few surprise packages that fans of different nationalities take part in. Of course there will be a solid Australian representation, but the Fijians are usually the loudest. The Kenyans, not known for their skills as sevens, have a surprisingly strong support base that shows dozens of flags when the team is playing, but they disappear when other games are around. The heat could put off fans of teams in the northern hemisphere.

The big question: will “Avo Man” make the trip to Bankwest Stadium? Credit: Stuart Walmsley / RUGBY.com.au

Will a large team bomb on the pool stage?

Given the fact that there is no quarter-finals in Sydney, it is essential to lead the group. A pool loss can significantly affect a team’s chances of winning. In the men’s draw, New Zealand and Fiji are in the same pool, but the Pacific Island nation was below average this season after three legs. Australia’s men could compete against the United States, and that would be a big drama, while women in green and gold have to be keen against the French on Sunday. If a strong team misses the semi-finals, you can expect a subtle change in format.

Who are the stars?

The New Zealander Stacey Fluhler has found the Try Line 25 times this season, four times more than the Australian Ellia Green. Canadian Ghislaine Landry has been around for a long time and is a smart driver known for squeezing through tight gaps. For men, Tavite Veredamu from France was arguably the best player of the season, Australian Henry Hutchison is ready for a big weekend, while Kiwi Regan Ware is super fast and visible.

Australian men’s games:



Saturday

Australia v Japan, 12:19 p.m.

Australia v Scotland, 5.46pm



Sunday

Australia v USA, 11:29 a.m.

Australian women’s games:



Saturday

Australia v Spain, 10:58 a.m.

Australia v Ireland, 4:36 p.m.



Saturday

Australia v France, 10:35 a.m.

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

