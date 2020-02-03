Seven Pirates players from minor league options prior to spring training

The Pirates signed several veterans for contracts in the minor league last week Derek Holland, Robbie Erlin and Charles Tilson, and they will almost certainly invite more non-roster players to Bradenton in the near future. Small competition contracts are a good short-term solution to view a player during spring training, but if the team wants to keep them in the regular season, they must be added to the 40-man selection. The schedule of the Pirates is now full, which means that some cuts will almost certainly be needed.

When will a timetable be opened for the opening day Jameson Taillon is on the 60-day list of wounded. In addition to him, the Pirates have seven players who have no minor league options, which means that they must make the opening day schedule or be designated for allocation, which opens a roster spot.

Although some of these players have a safe job before 2020, others are on the fringes and are in danger of being shortened for an invitee without a roster. These are the players who have to set up the opening schedule or have to abandon it.

FAIR MENTION: RHP NICK BRUDI

Burdi is a unique case because he can be chosen for minors later in the season, but not until he finally takes his line 5 pick status. Burdi must be in the active roster for 90 days and, taking into account his time in September 2018 and April 2019, he must remain in the roster for about five weeks during the regular season. Then the Pirates could theoretically give him the triple-A option without first offering him back to the Twins.

RHP MICHAEL FELIZ

It appeared that Feliz had toast last May after allowing five runs, while facing only six batters in the last attempt of the Pirates with the opener. He was chosen after that game, but he returned another pitcher in June. He pitched to a 2.84 ERA with a 31.5 K% over 44.1 innings in his second MLB stint in 2019, although he still had a bit of a walk and home run problem. His 4.64 FIP over those last four months was only a hair better than his 4.94 FIP in April and May, although his hit data was very promising in the second half of the season.

Feliz, 26, seems to be a very safe bet to make the selection for the opening day.

