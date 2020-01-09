Seven golden girls want to win in front of Tokyo, Charlotte Caslick in doubt

Loading...

The team leaders of Shannon Parry and Sharni Williams took overall victory in the World Series later this year in Paris, but managed to ward off an attack by New Zealand in the last three tournaments on the circuit.

A number of second and third places followed, including a silver medal from the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in the same year and two second places from three tournaments this season.

Golden girl and newcomer: the experienced co-captain Shannon Parry and the young gun Georgia Hannaway. Photo credit: Rhett Wyman

However, Manenti knows how valuable a tournament win can be for Australia’s Olympic hopes, as there are a number of hot young players in the squad and there is an injury list that regularly features one or two of the golden girls from Rio.

“I always thought we had to win one as a team and I probably told them that, but when Olympian Kerri Pottharst (volleyball) came up to us and talked to us and told us that she (Pottharst and Natalie Cook) won nothing had in (four years) until they won the gold medal in Sydney, I thought for a second that I was wrong, “he said.

“But I want us to win just to reaffirm my feeling that we are on the right track. There is nothing better than a victory to gain confidence in your program and in your team.”

The next tournament block begins with Hamilton, New Zealand, the weekend of Australia Day and Sydney the weekend after.

Manenti sweats at the fitness of star Charlotte Caslick, who sustained a thigh injury the day before leaving Cape Town Sevens in December.

The last time the Australian women won a tournament was in Sydney in January 2018. They won the World Series even though the rating of the Black Ferns.Credit:AAP was increased late

Caslick won’t make it back for Hamilton and Manenti said she was a “50-50” to play her home tournament on February 1st.

Emma Sykes (toes) and Dominique du Toit (collarbone) are on the trail of Hamilton, and playmaker Emilee Cherry has celebrated her first full week of training since returning to the program after the birth of her first child, while Rio star Evania Pelite will miss both tournaments with a foot injury.

The second place in Cape Town without the three Rio stars Caslick, Cherry and Pelite was an enormous boost in confidence for the team and Manenti. Co-captain Williams and Speed ​​Machine Ellia Green both made the team of the tournament, while greats like Sariah Paki, Faith Nathan, Georgia Hannaway and Jakiya Whitfield took their chances.

Georgina Robinson is the chief rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

