Seven free agent targets for the Redblacks

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

After the most disappointing season in franchise history, Ottawa Redblacks CEO Marcel Desjardins has switched the team from coaching staff to the squad.

Desjardins replaced the late Rick Campbell with Paul LaPolice. He has expanded some of his own outstanding free agents and swapped them for a franchise quarterback hoped for by R-Nation.

But despite all the steps he’s taken since the Redblacks limped to the end of their season in November last year, nothing will define the off-season like a free agency.

It’s no secret that Ottawa needs an influx of talent, especially on the defensive line and in recipient positions. Desjardin’s ability to recruit free agents to the country’s capital will ultimately determine how competitive his team will be in 2020.

Against this background, seven players will conquer the market here, who can get the Redblacks going immediately.

* Denotes international players

DL Dylan Wynn

With Ja’Gared Davis from the market and Willie Jefferson heading for southern Ontario or Winnipeg, Wynn is the best defensive lineman still available. The 283-pound six-foot-two is an absolute eye-catcher. The 26-year-old is not only after the quarterback, he is also strong in the race.

Inking Wynn would be a damn comforting prize for missing Davis and Jefferson and providing defensive coordinator Mike Benevides with a game changer in the middle of his unit.

REC Derel Walker

It’s one thing to have a franchise quarterback. It’s another thing to surround yourself with the pieces to be successful. Walker is only 28 years old, has crossed the 1,000-yard mark three times and has averaged 14.5 yards per catch over the course of his career.

Walker is tall, explosive, and routinely falls behind the opposing team’s secondary players (as evidenced by his 10 catches over 30 meters). It’s not a problem to predict that Walker will achieve career peaks in LaPolice’s offensive system.

REC DeVier Posey

Similar to Walker, Posey is another large body capable of removing the roof from a defense. Although Posey only scored three times in 2019, the average was 15.6 yards per catch and 780 yards were recorded. The early 30th anniversary was also a reliable second relegation option, in which the chains were moved with 20 of his 50 receptions.

* REC Juwan Brescacin

Head coach Paul LaPolice has shown that he is not afraid to represent Canadians in key roles. A Brescacin-Brad Sinopoli duo would give the Redblacks the best two Canadian receivers in the game. Before his campaign was thwarted by injury in 2019, Brescacin was on fire, scoring three touchdowns in four games at an average of 15.3 meters per catch. His familiarity with Nick Arbuckle wouldn’t hurt either.

* REC Jimmy Ralph

The undrafted free agent isn’t a household name, but the game of the Raymond Indians has a lot to offer. Ralph has soft hands, is a solid route runner and is able to play special teams.

In Ottawa, he would bring Brad Sinopoli valuable Canadian experience while rotating. Ralph ended 2019 with 38 catches for 366 yards (87 of which come after the catch) and a touchdown.

DB Ciante Evans

possibly The five-year-old vet, the best defensive on the market, has been remarkably stable throughout his career. With 156 tackles, 12 interceptions and three forced fumbles in 61 games, Evans is one of the best cover men and top ball falcons in the league.

DL Micah Johnson

Don’t be fooled by Johnson’s lowest sack since 2014, the six foot two heavy Columbus native weighing 278 pounds can still make it to the quarterback. In 96 career games, Johnson has forced 184 tackles, 45 sacks, two interceptions and six fiddle games.