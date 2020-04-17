Seven Eastenders spoilers for next week include Whitney’s escape plans and Keegan’s anger

WHITNEY Dean plans to flee the country after Leo King’s mother defamed him online and accused him of killing Leo King next week at Eastenders.

Here’s a brief explanation of what will happen to BBC One soap next week …

1. Sonia advises Whitney

Sonia advised Whitney to ignore Michaela’s intervention and return to normal.

But he was horrified when he found out that Leo’s mother slandered Whitney online.

Sonia tried to hide the post from Whitney, but she finally saw it herself.

2. Whitney decided to leave the country

Whitney convinced himself that he would go down because of Leo’s murder.

Max made matters worse when he visited and told the depressed Whitney how terrible it was in prison.

Whitney was afraid he would end up behind bars for crimes he did not commit and decided it was time to take action on his own.

Then, Whitney’s plan becomes very clear when we see him holding his passport.

But will Gray stop Whitney in his tracks before he tries to flee the country?

3. Tiffany tries Keegan

Next week’s Eastenders episode will see Keegan spiraling as he continues to spin from the latest racial bias incident.

Things did not look great for the young man after a planted copper evidence framed Keegan for criminal damage.

Tiffany quickly tried it out because of her bad mood and asked her to cheer – but her efforts were unsuccessful because she kept sulking.

4. Keegan explodes in front of Bailey

Keegan cannot overcome when it all starts at Taylors and explodes in anger.

When he finally calmed down, Keegan was embarrassed when he realized that his brother, Bailey, had witnessed a huge explosion.

Will the explosion of anger in front of his sister be a warning to Keegan?

5. Ash admits he loves Iqra

Ash ventilated into Vinny after a fight with Iqra.

But then, Ash sought out Iqra to apologize to him for his behavior.

He admitted he loved her and they left the past.

6. Stuart proposes Rainie again

Stuart decided it was time to apply for Rainie again after speaking with Callum.

The last proposal is almost not according to plan.

So this time, Stuart drew up a complicated proposal that he hoped would win over Rainie.

But will he refuse again?

7. Kush hides Tommy’s secret

Fans know Tommy was bullied at school because of his academic achievements.

Kush drops Tommy in school and continues to hide Tommy’s secrets.

Instead, he asked Isaac to watch over him.