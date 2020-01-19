Settlement service for Canadian newcomers opening doors in north-west London

The London skyline from the west. (Free press file photo)

A part of London where a fast-growing population of newcomers in Canada lives receives extra help to settle down.

Newcomer settlement services will open its doors on April 1 at the already established Northwest London Resource Center at Sherwood Forest Mall, located in north-west London.

Although there are other settlement services in London, that part of the city – parts of which accommodate an increasing number of newly arrived immigrants – has not yet offered that service.

“We’re looking at how we can integrate them in the neighborhood, in the community,” said Amani Radhaa, associate director of Northwest London Resource Center. “A resolution plan examines their needs from an immediate, intermediate and what their long-term needs are so that they can make that journey successful.”

Newly arrived immigrants come to London from around the world, Radhaa said, including Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, she said.

Although full details of the new program will not be available until April, the center offers the services of a settlement advisor to work one-on-one with clients to help them overcome obstacles such as learning English, finding from work or just understand how their new life in Canada works.

“They will see what the needs of that customer or individual are,” said Radhaa.

Funded by the federal government, the center will also help new Londoners connect with community resources, recognize their rights and responsibilities, and learn how to give something back to the community.

“We are delighted and grateful for the support,” said Nancy Needham, executive director of the district resource centers in North West and South West London, in a statement.

“Looking to the future, we will continue to work closely with residents, partners and stakeholders to meet local needs and unleash the potential of the North West London district.”

Settlement services will be located at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., in the resource center, which has been serving as a community hub for local residents six days a week since 2002.

The center offers work skills for young people and adults, emergency food and other help to people who are new to the community. For more information visit nwlc.ca.

