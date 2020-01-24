Seth Rollins and his servants on Monday night Raw. Photo credit: WWE

When Seth Rollins pursued Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal title, he was one of the company’s most popular wrestlers. After he won, he soon lost fans and people started booing him.

Finally WWE and Rollins pulled the trigger and made him a heel. He started talking to fans who had booed him and called themselves the Monday Night Messiah.

Since then he has built muscle in the Authors of Pain and regularly defeated baby faces in the WWE. A third follower in Buddy Murphy has been added last week.

In an interview with the San Antonio Express, Rollins said he had to turn around because fans no longer want to cheer on the good guys.

According to Rollins, this is because social media gives everyone a voice to complain about, which many fans just want to do.

“They can go online and say what they want, and even if a person or two replies to it, it was a person or two more than 20 years ago when they were sitting in their living room chatting with their friends.”

Seth Rollins said that the WWE audience only wants to find things they don’t want to complain about, rather than actually trying to enjoy the shows.

He said that makes it impossible to be a baby face for a long time.

“It’s such a short, short lifespan. If you can stay in this hero role for a long period of time, you’re doing something incredible.”

This is true in many cases. At one time fans loved Roman Reigns, but then he started to hate him when he was in the main event scene. Rollins was very popular, and then the fans turned to him.

Even Johnny Gargano, the biggest baby face in years, heard boos after his feud with Tommaso Ciampa. It took a heel turn and then a return to a baby face so fans could cheer him on again.

Well, Rollins did that heel twist, something he said was a “collaborative” effort between him and the WWE because he was doing something he believed in as a performer.

