Seth Rogen knows that he looks like this dog and thanks you for the compliment

Seth Rogen is a fun guy who loves dogs and apparently looks that way too.

The actor, comedian, author, producer and director almost always wears a kind of facial cruff (if not a full beard), a smile on his face and a wink. If you think about it, Roe looks kind of like that human-looking dog named Nori, right?

I’m not the only one who thinks Nori has Big Rogen Energy. It turned out that so many people tagged Seth Rogen in photos of Nori that the actor was forced to label his canine tooth on Twitter as similar.

On Thursday, Rogen tweeted a photo of Nori saying, “I was tagged by dozens of people who said I look like this dog and I couldn’t be more flattered.” Aww / lol.

Nori is an Australian with more than 16,000 followers on Instagram and has recently gained additional attention on the internet when his people interviewed Seattle Refined.

“Nori is very cute. He wants to be friends with everyone, all dogs and everyone,” Nori’s owner Tiffany told Seattle Refined. “What we comment most often is his eyes. People feel like eyes and the smile make him human … He is a very smiley dog ​​and his eyes have not changed since he was a puppy”, said Noris other owner Kevin Hurless added.

Although the two heard that Nori was compared to a variety of fictional characters and people, Seth Rogen wasn’t one of the similarities that were listed in her interview.

“A lot of people say it looks like something from Star Wars,” Kevin said of the release. “People would say Chewbacca, people would say Ewoks, Fizzgig from Dark Crystals … I think Tiffany got one from Dumb and Dumber. So we get a lot more people who compare him to people now.”

Don’t worry, Seth. You look like the adorable, connectivity-looking puppy. Take it as a compliment and don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise.