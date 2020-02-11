Seth Meyers thoroughly schedules Trump’s already well-tanned makeup disorder

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hgCyrt7kSY [/ embed]

Everyone whose job it is to make jokes about current events was given a gift at the weekend: a photo of Donald Trump’s famous ocher-colored face, framed by a surprisingly broad edge of his actual skin color, his hair blown back in the wind, as grim as his corrupt behavior. Seth Meyers watched the events on the weekend on Monday night, but like any accusing late show talk show host who is worthy to wear a chic suit, he took the opportunity to take advantage of Trump’s other tough border policy before tackling the serious stuff to start.

“He looks like he went to the beach with a dog cone,” Meyers joked. “Trump only cares about the top 1 percent, even when he puts sunscreen on his face. It looks like he put his face in an empty bag of Doritos and sucked up the dust.”

It is clear that Trump has done more crude things this week than failing to mix his base while striking his face. He also embarked on his revenge round after the senate, firing witnesses, including EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, senior NSC adviser Colonel Alexander Vindman, and Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny, who was not involved in the Ukrainian scandal. Trump told reporters that he was “not happy with” Lt. Col. Vindman. At the end of the segment, Meyers unraveled the real psychological reason why Trump was so angry with Vindman – but not before he started digging again for that absurd tan line.

“No one expects you to be happy with him because you are never happy, period, you have lived the most charmed life of a human being on this planet, yet you are constantly angry. Your face has only two modes: angry frown, or meatloaf that has been in the oven for too long. “

