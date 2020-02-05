Seth Meyers solves Pete Buttigieg because he claims Iowa Caucus Win prematurely

More than 24 hours after the country should have known the results of the Iowa caucuses, Seth Meyers wanted to answer.

“Hello! Iowa! How did you feed this?” The Late Night host started. “You had four years to get ready and this was the result? This is worse than the man who comes home on Valentine’s Day with a flower from the neighbor’s garden, a bag of skittles and a card with the text “Sorry for your loss.”

Meyers then went after the ‘outdated system’, that is the caucus itself. “It’s as if musical seats meet debate class meets a slow gas leak,” he said. “This is the most embarrassing thing that happens in a high school gym because I was hit in the back yard with volleyball and it hurt so much that I surrendered it.”

Regarding the app that apparently was behind the disaster, the host said, “You can’t take an outdated system and fix it with an app. Some things are too old for modern solutions. If grandma has trouble moving around, don’t buy her Razor scooter. ”

Then, after a short detour to mock Wolf Blitzer from CNN because he had distracted a district official who only wanted to vote by phone, Meyers arrived at the potential winner of the night, Pete Buttigieg, who declared the victory on Twitter long before he Bernie Sanders beat with only 62 percent site coverage. “Iowa, you shocked the nation,” he posted Monday night. “According to all indications, we are going to New Hampshire as the victor.”

“Hey, Mayor Pete, don’t tweet until the results are official!” Meyers said. “There were no indications and nobody won! At the end of the third quarter of the Super Bowl, the 49ers didn’t tweet: “According to all indications, we’re going to Disney World!”

Eventually, Meyers told Iowans that although it wasn’t their fault, the Iowa Democratic Party abandoned them: “You know this was your last caucus?” If you blow it up so badly, you won’t get another chance. ”

