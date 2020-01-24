Seth Meyers roasts senators because they literally behave like children during Trump's trial

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2N6cmL7Nt38 (/ embed)

The impeachment case against Trump is not yet the serious and serious procedure it should be. No wonder late night presenter Seth Meyers chose Snark for A Closer Look on Thursday evening in response to Chief Justice Roberts’ admonition on day 2 to act as if they were “the largest advisory body to the World “.

“Are you serious?” Meyers said incredulously. “There are better considerations between The Voice hosts.” (Hey, Senator Gwen Stefani has a ring …)

Not only do senators have trouble not speaking (“I think it’s great that asking a senator to shut up for a lousy day is the hardest thing”), they also have trouble sitting still and being presented Listening to evidence. Stay awake and don’t complain to the press about every aspect of the process, right down to refreshments. A Democrat spotted Republicans who emigrated during his talk. Meyers compared them to jurists for law and order who got up during Sam Waterston’s final argument. Another GOP senator from Louisiana was quoted when he whined about the “miserable” coffee.

“Oh, I’m sorry, isn’t the coffee in the Senate enough for you?” said Meyers. “Should we let George Clooney drop by and bring you a Nespresso machine?”

And it’s not just the senators – Meyers saved a little more shade for one of Trump’s lawyers who was rampaging over a misunderstood legal name, and other supporters like Fox presenter Jeanine Pirro, who apparently don’t even know what to do.